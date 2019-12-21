© Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin



The extension of EU sanctions against Russia came into force on Saturday. The penalties target specific sectors of the Russian economy, including financial, energy and defence sectors, and will run until 31 July 2020.The European Council said that the decision was taken unanimously over alleged "incomplete implementation" of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.The extension comes despite the ongoing talks between Moscow and Kiev to settle the conflict.he said at a news conference on Thursday.The punitive measures targeting Russia were initially introduced by the EU on 31 July 2014 over the events in Ukraine, and have been repeatedly extended and expanded since then. Moscow has responded with counter-sanctions, banning a number of European products.