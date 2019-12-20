The special court sentenced Musharraf, 76, to death on Tuesday after finding him guilty of high treason for subverting the constitution in 2007. He took power in a 1999 coup.The court directed law enforcers to apprehend Musharraf, currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai, to ensure the death sentence is carried out.Butit said.Thursday's bizarre announcement came after the government said it had found "gaps and weaknesses" in the original sentence, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said Musharraf planned to appeal.Legal experts termed the instructions unconstitutional, even if symbolic.Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the government was seeking to remove the leader of the three-judge panel. The judge, Waqar Ahmad Seth, had violated judicial conduct, he said."Our plea is that such a judge has got no authority to be a judge of any high court or the supreme court," he said. "He is unfit."Escalating the tension with the judiciary, the army spokesman said the court announcement proved his assertion that the original sentence was flawed."Today's decision, particularly the wording used in it, is beyond humanity, religion, civilization or any values," he told a news conference.He said army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had taken up the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan.The army accused the court of ignoring legal processes and defended Musharraf's patriotism.Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Musharraf wasn't given a fair trial, taking the army line.Musharraf, who was tried and sentenced in absentia, said in Dubai the charges against him were politically motivated.Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and later ruled as president.In November 2007, Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule, prompting protests. He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment.When Nawaz Sharif, whom Musharraf deposed in 1999, was re-elected prime minister in 2013, he initiated a treason trial against Musharraf and in 2014 he was charged with high treason."This case was taken up only due to a personal vendetta by some people against me," Musharraf said in a video statement from his hospital bed in Dubai.