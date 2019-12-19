© Reuters/Stefan Wermuth



'Destructive corporatism'

'Sick made to vote for more sickness'

The UK national healthcare service has beento the detriment of its patients, award-winning journalist John Pilger told RT. He warns that the situation is now set to get even worse.The National Health Service (NHS) is on the edge the abyss and simple funding increase would hardly resolve this issue, the BAFTA award-winning documentary filmmaker told RT's Going Underground.Pilger believes thatthat he says only makes the situation in the NHS worse. In 2014 alone, between $350 million and $600 million worth of taxpayer money were spent on management consultancy, according to the University of Bristol.Pilger is convinced this would only serve to make British medical facilities less efficient. The renowned filmmaker blames this situation on a creeping offensive of the private industries on the public healthcare service.One prime example is the current NHS CEO Simon Stevens, who spent a decade working for the United HealthCare - an American health insurance company that has a quite controversial reputation, according to Pilger.Even though it doesn't mean Stevens himself has to have a "notorious reputation," he "spent ten years climbing the ladder of one of the most rapacious health insurance companies the world" and was apparently "committed to the company's ethos" to such a point that he was eventually promoted to the position of the global health department before becoming the head of the NHS England under David Cameron's government.Pilger notes.What the UK is facing as a result isPilger points out thatUp to £5 billion ($ 6.54 billion) worth of NHS money has gone to private healthcare contractors just recently, he added, explaining that it was all thanks to the"Private healthcare is there for one thing and that is to satisfy its shareholders and to make profit regardless of whatever they say."Although the problem with the NHS appears to be quite acute, the authorities still try to sweep it under the rug, Pilger believes. The airing of his latest documentary, dubbed 'The Dirty War on the NHS,' was delayed by the British media regulator Ofcom until after the general election, despite it being of tremendous public interest, he said.Ofcom has responded to Pilger's accusation by saying it wasThe journalist and filmmaker warns that a horde of lobbyists and think tanks "are clustered around the Department of Health" and enjoy a free and unrestricted access both to the health authorities and Parliament, while relentlessly pushing for the NHS "reform." This is surrounded by a massive propaganda campaign."They use a vocabulary that is a deceitful one...Pilger believes that the leaked NHS dossier unveiled by the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is genuine and hints at the potentially "devastating" future of the British healthcare under the Tory government as it might be eventually outsourced to private and particularly American companies.Though the NHS "even more than Brexit touches everybody in this country", it's the row over Britain leaving the EU that hijacked the people's minds in the run-up to the December vote, Pilger added.