Queen's Speeches are like London buses: there's none for years and then two turn up at once - and the comparison between October's speech and today's should worry EU citizens living in Britain.It's hard to know whether she finds the whole process dull or laborious, because the Queen reads like a well-bred automaton who's seeing the words for the first time. Presumably this is so she doesn't let slip any political leanings that may influence events. I think, however, we can safely assume she would vote Conservative.With two Boris masterplans published since October, it's telling how a stonking majority has changed the Tory government's aims.I wonder what date they'll give in five years' time.Where did the friendly cooperation bit go?The missing reference to being 'friendly' is not the only concern for EU citizens living in Britain. In October, the government promised it was "committed to ensuring that resident European citizens, who have built their lives in, and contributed so much to, the United Kingdom, have the right to remain."There was no mention of that in the updated version.There are definite signs of an even more hostile environment for immigrants in Britain, which is intent on replacing free movement with the ability to cherry pick who it wants: the ever in-demand 'skilled migrant'. Hence the announcement of a "modern, fair, points-based immigration system" (I always worry when something is deliberately described as fair) and a new visa for doctors and nurses to staff the National Health Service.But the Tories don't need to worry about all that everyday life stuff, or the stress being put on the EU citizens who have no idea what happens next, do they? Especially as it's now obvious they could change their mind again in three months anyway.