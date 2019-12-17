© JABATAN BOMBA DAN PENYELAMAT MALAYSIA NEGERI JOHOR



2.5m deep.

Malaysia's annual monsoon season continues unabated and Johor is facing the brunt of it,As of yesterday afternoon, the number of people evacuated in Johor state had more than doubled to 9,348, from 3,934 on Sunday.Over two-thirds of the state's victims are from Kluang, Segamat and Kota Tinggi, the three most severely hit areas.Engineer Lor Wei Keong, 43, was stranded atop his four-wheel drive along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing for two hours before he was rescued by an amphibious boat."The water level was only halfway up my vehicle tyres, and I thought I could go," he told the New Straits Times daily. "Unfortunately, the vehicle was trapped in the rising flood water, which was gaining speed as well."He escaped to his vehicle's rooftop, where he was spotted by road users who called for help.. They were taken to nearly 100 relief centres, of which 85 are in Johor.The department forecasts torrential rain in Johor, Terengganu and Pahang until today, while heavy downpour is expected to drench Sabah until tomorrow.As of yesterday afternoon, flood victims in Johor, Pahang and Sarawak have yet to return home, while the last of the evacuees in Melaka went home yesterday morning. In Kuala Lumpur, roads were flooded and drains overflowed as it rained non-stop on Sunday.Knee-high flood waters in the basement carpark of Ikea Cheras shopping mall left some customers stranded for several hours. Mobile phone reception was erratic in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.In Sabah, unrelenting rain cut off road access to a village in Papar, forcing a woman to give birth at home and then to walk 5km to seek treatment at a health clinic. Local media reported that landslides prevented family members from heading out to get help for the unnamed woman.