Local leaders in Seattle, Washington are facing criticism after using taxpayer funds to hire a transgender stripper to perform at an annual event aimed at combatting rising homeless population rates.For quite a while now, Seattle has been tormented by a rise in those without stable housing, and leaders such as Mayor Jenny Durkan have lamented that the crisis "won't just go away overnight." Though, if this most recent video is any indication, attempts to address it aren't exactly serious affairs.Thankfully, some changes may be under way asThe organization itself could also be replaced as it's been labeled "weak and ineffective." Whether this leads to substantial changes remains to be seen as there are bigger forces in play.What does any of that have to do with homelessness, who knows? But one thing is for sure, local officials seem to have a fetish for bringing adult performers into situations they have no right to be in. This is the same county in which a local library featured a drag queen who performed a pseudo-striptease in front of children duringIt's unknown if any of those in attendance just so happened to be homeless, but like the event from last week, seeing someone's lewd dance probably didn't fix anything for them.Sort yourself out, Seattle.