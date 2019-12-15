Mr Henderson concluded there was a 'higher probability that both cylinders were manually placed ... rather than being delivered from aircraft'.

The global chemical weapons watchdog is facing renewed questions after fresh details emerged about how it suppressed the findings of its own inspectors who raised serious doubts about an alleged poison gas attack in Syria.The Mail on Sunday can reveal that- a key element of the 'evidence' that the Syrian regime was responsible.Unconfirmed reports and videos showing the bodies of adults and children foaming at the mouth in Douma, a rebel-held Damascus suburb, shocked the world in April 2018.A week later, without waiting for proof that chemical weapons had been used, Britain, France and the US launched a retaliatory missile strike, the biggest Western military action of the eight-year war.It was only after the blitz that a team of OPCW inspectors - non-political scientists - were able to visit Douma to investigate the attack, later detailing their conclusions in a report.Last month, The Mail on Sunday revealed details of a leaked email -- which protested that the scientists' original interim report had been censored to change its meaning.Fernando Arias, Director-General of the OPCW, has insisted that he stands by 'the independent, professional conclusions' of the organisation's final report which was released in March.But this newspaper has now obtained the team's original, uncensored interim report which differs sharply from all later versions, including the March document.That final report claimed there were 'reasonable grounds' that chlorine gas was used in Douma, but an OPCW whistleblower saysThe original interim report also mentioned for the first time doubts about the origin of the cylinders, saying: 'The FFM [Fact-Finding Mission] team is, compared to the destruction caused to the rebar-reinforced roofs.'In the case of Location 4 [one of two sites where a cylinder was found], how the cylinder ended up on the bed, given the point at which it allegedly penetrated the room, remains unclear.'One such study was then conducted by Ian Henderson, a veteran OPCW inspector and specialist chemical engineer with military experience.If the cylinders could be shown to have been dropped from above, it would strongly point to Syrian President Bashar Assad's guilt.However, after careful consultation with other experts,But perhaps most shocking of all were the actions of a senior OPCW official whose name is known to The Mail on Sunday andMr Henderson tried to get his research included in the final report, but when it became clear it would be excluded, he lodged a copy in a secure registry, known as the Documents Registry Archive (DRA).This is normal practice for such confidential material, but when 'Voldemort' heard about it, he sent an email to subordinates saying:Another striking omission from the final report was the removal of detailed evidence (contained in the original interim report). This highlightedThis evidence, clear in the interim report, was, according to the sources,from witnesses and 'there was no systematic presentation of the discrepancies'.The uncensored original interim report raises other doubts about the chlorine claim, saying:The final report omitted key reservations, expressed in the original interim report, that the symptoms seen in films of the alleged victimsAlleged casualties shown in videos of the attack were foaming at the mouth in a way that might be expected of victims of sarin, but not by victims of chlorine.These doubts were confirmed by expert toxicologists consulted by the OPCW investigation team on a visit to Germany in June 2018.In a key passage it adds 'the team considered two possible explanations for the incongruity.'A) The victims were exposed to another highly toxic chemical agent that gave rise to the symptoms observed and has so far gone undetected.'B) The fatalities resulted from a non-chemical-related incident.'Sources stress that the scientists involved are 'non-political, utterly uninterested in any strategic implications of what they reveal'.They just 'feel that the OPCW has a duty to be true to its own science, and not to be influenced by political considerations as they fear it has been'.An internal memo seen by The Mail on Sunday suggests thatThe OPCW media office now declines to respond to questions from The Mail on Sunday.Senior OPCW staff members who were contacted directly also did not reply to questions.