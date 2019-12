Millennium Drought took hold in 2003.

A multi-billion dollar Singaporean food company is selling 89,000 megalitres of Australian water to a Canadian pension fund. The mega sale of Australian permanent water rights comes as the country is crippled by one of the worst droughts in its history.On Tuesday,as part of the toughest water restrictions implemented for more than a decade.The company sold it to an entity associated with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, according to Straits Times in a business venture likely to draw criticism over foreign ownership of farms and water.The water rights are in the lower Murray-Darling Basin.The chairman of the Victorian Farmers Federation's water council, Richard Anderson, told the Sydney Morning Herald : 'Really, all you've got is a change of ownership, it (the water) has gone from a Singapore-owned company to a Canadian pension fund.It's not as if they've just come in as a speculator and said ''we'll go and buy a big patch of water and we'll trade it every year".'in a move likely to draw criticism of foreign ownership of farms and water.The crippling drought seesThe Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a hot-than-usual summer, with no forecast for significant rain.The sale is understood to bethe paper reported. The agreement is for 25 years, with the option to renew for another 25.In March, the government released its foreign ownership of water entitlement register, showing that investors from China and the US had the largest stake in Australia's foreign-owned water entitlements. It showed that one in 10 water entitlements is foreign owned.Acting as a property right,This is different to a water allocation, which is the right to access a volume of water for use or trade.Under level two restrictions, gardens can only be watered before 10am or after 4pm with a watering can or bucket. Smart and drip irrigation systems can only be used for 15 minutes before 10am or after 4pm.Swimming pools and spas will only be allowed to be topped up for 15 minutes a day with a trigger nozzle. A permit will be required before filling a pool that holds more than 500 litres.Residents caught breaking the rules could face a $220 fine. Businesses who breach the restrictions would also face a $550 fine.