A man was savagely mauled to death by his two Rotweilers in front of his screaming girilfriend.Massimo Sartori was killed by his pet Rottweilers at his home in the village of Pozzonovo, in the Padua region of Italy.The 49-year-old's partner of 20 years witnessed the horrifying attackRomina Polonia found the couple's two Rottweilers, a two-year-old male and a nine-year-old female, savaging her unconscious partner.She screamed for her sister's help as the dogs bit Sartori's head and right arm.Despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate him he was declared dead at the scene.The two Rottweilers were reportedly caught by a dog catcher and sent to kennels as police questioned Polonio and local residents about the attack.An autopsy is being carried out to determine whether the dogs' attack was the cause of death, or if Sartori had died from natural causes before the animals began biting him.No arrests have been reported.