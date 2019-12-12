Miss Kitty Litter
A public-school librarian allowed a drag queen to read to students even after learning about his criminal background, a watchdog group has learned.

Texas Values used a Freedom of Information request to obtain text messages showing Roger Grape, a librarian at Blackshear Elementary School, was informed by drag queen David Richardson that he expected to fail a background check after a conviction for prostitution.

In the text message to Grape, Richardson predicted the "guidelines for submission automatically disqualify me" if his deferred adjudication for prostitution is considered a criminal conviction by the school district.

Yet the drag queen later read pro-LGBT story books to students at the Austin school under his drag queen name "Miss Kitty Litter ATX."

Texas Values spokesperson Mary Elizabeth Castle tells OneNewsNow it was "very interesting" to read the text messages in which Richardson expected his conviction to "automatically disqualify" him from the reading time but he was allowed to do so anyway.

"Schools should be a safe space for students to learn," Castle says, "and not a stage for adult entertainers."

Castle and Texas Values are demanding to know why Austin Partners in Education, which reportedly performed the background check, welcomed Richardson in the school despite his criminal background.

Richardson's conviction is not news to OneNewsNow readers. OneNewsNow reported in a Nov. 4 story that Richardson appeared to be a popular invitee in famously liberal Austin: He read to Blackshear students for "Pride Week Story Time" after participating at an Austin public library and at a public library in Leander, an Austin suburb.

OneNewsNow has also reported that Texas Values and a second group, Texas Mass Resistance, went to war with Texas liberals over the drag queen events and soon learned that two drag queens, both convicted sex offenders, were allowed to read to students at public libraries. One of the men was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy, and the second drag queen was convicted of sex crimes against children ages 4, 5, 6, and 8.