The cold weather in Thailand is beginning to have an effect on local wildlife and fish as hundreds of fish were found dead floating in a lake in Prueksa Village this morning.Local fisherman stated to the media that if the cold weather continues for an extended period of time it could have serious effects on their livelihoods.For now, the current cold snap is expected to last at least through Tuesday.Source: Naew Na, text by The Pattaya News.