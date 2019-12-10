The Lie of an Expansionist Iraq

Dead Babies, Courtesy of a New York PR Firm

where she had seen Iraqi troops rip scores of babies out of incubators, leaving them "to die on the cold floor." Between tears, she described the incident as "horrifying."

I can still recall my brother Sean's face. It was bright red. Furious. Not one given to fits of temper, Sean was in an uproar. He was a father, and he had just heard that Iraqi soldiers had taken scores of babies out of incubators in Kuwait City and left them to die. The Iraqis had shipped the incubators back to Baghdad. A pacifist by nature, my brother was not in a peaceful mood that day. "We've got to go and get Saddam Hussein. Now," he said passionately.

Subsequent investigations by

Amnesty International

,

a division of Human Rights Watch

and independent journalists would show that

the story was entirely bogus

— a crucial piece of war propaganda the American media swallowed hook, line and sinker

Only a few weeks before the invasion, Amnesty International accused the Kuwaiti government of jailing dozens of dissidents and torturing them without trial. In an effort to spruce up the Kuwait image, the company organized Kuwait Information Day on 20 college campuses, a national day of prayer for Kuwait, distributed thousands of "Free Kuwait" bumper stickers, and other similar traditional PR ventures. But none of it was working very well. American public support remained lukewarm the first two months.

Saddam Was Irrational

Saddam Was "Unstoppable"

In a now famous interview with the Iraqi leader, U.S. Ambassador April Glaspie told Saddam, "[W]e have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait." The U.S. State Department had earlier told Saddam that Washington had "no special defense or security commitments to Kuwait." The United States may not have intended to give Iraq a green light, but that is effectively what it did.

I know you need funds. We understand that and our opinion is that you should have the opportunity to rebuild your country. But we have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait.



I was in the American Embassy in Kuwait during the late 60′s. The instruction we had during this period was that we should express no opinion on this issue and that the issue is not associated with America. James Baker has directed our official spokesmen to emphasize this instruction.

Fool Me Once...

Twelve years later, the second invasion of Iraq was premised on Hussein's supposed cooperation with al Qaeda, vials of anthrax, Nigerian yellowcake and claims that Iraq had

missiles poised to strike British territory in little as 45 minutes

.