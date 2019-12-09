A 29-year-old woman has died in an avalanche while skiing in northern Colorado,The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was declared dead at the scene.The avalanche happened at Diamond Peak just north of Rocky Mountain National Park. A 2- to 3-foot (.6- to 9.-meter) sheet of snow, ice and rock plummeted 500 vertical feet (152 meters) over a wide area, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.according to the National Weather Service. Boulder's 55.9 inches (142 cm) is more than any other large American city, according to the Denver Post.Already, seven people have been caught in avalanches and 185 total slides have been recorded, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, according to the avalanche center.At least seven people were killed by avalanches in Colorado last winter, during a season of heavy snow and strong wind. One avalanche swept vehicles off Interstate 70 near Vail.Source: The Associated Press.