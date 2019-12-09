Tahoe Basin with 28 inches of fresh snow heading into Sunday.

A three-day storm exiting Lake Tahoe Sunday evening has so far dropped about 2 feet of snow on the mountains and a few more inches are expected before the clouds move out of the area.Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe received 16 inches Saturday and leads theSierra at Tahoe received 6 inches.After the storm moves out, the weather calms down at Lake Tahoe with some possible snow showers early in the week and maybe next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.Temperatures will rise to nearly 50 with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday.