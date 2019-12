'Bed shake'

© Getty



© British Geological Survey



An earthquake has struck in the west of England, causing homes to shake in several villages, the British Geological Survey has said.The 3.2 magnitude quake's epicentre was recorded near the town of Bridgwater in Somerset , the BGS confirmed.Residents reported, the BGS said.Residents in several towns and villages across Somerset including Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, Bridgwater and Cheddar said they had felt the earthquake.Reports submitted to the BGS said houses had rattled, one person "physically felt my bed shake" and others heard "low rumbles" andPeople tweeted to describe how there was a boom which had shaken their houses, with one person saying the quake had felt like their house had been hit by a lorry.A 2.5 magnitude quake, centred on Newdigate near Gatwick Airport, struck in May, following a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on February 27, a 2.0-magnitude tremor on February 19 and 2.4 and 0.2 quakes on February 14.