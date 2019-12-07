somerset quake
An earthquake has struck in the west of England, causing homes to shake in several villages, the British Geological Survey has said.

The 3.2 magnitude quake's epicentre was recorded near the town of Bridgwater in Somerset, the BGS confirmed.

Residents reported the "whole house rattled", with another another saying there was a "big rumble and [the] house [was] given a definite shove".

The quake hit at 22:49 GMT at a depth of three miles (5km), the BGS said.

'Bed shake'

Bridgwater
© Getty
The 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Somerset town of Bridgwater
Residents in several towns and villages across Somerset including Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, Bridgwater and Cheddar said they had felt the earthquake.

Reports submitted to the BGS said houses had rattled, one person "physically felt my bed shake" and others heard "low rumbles" and "short cracking sounds."

People tweeted to describe how there was a boom which had shaken their houses, with one person saying the quake had felt like their house had been hit by a lorry.
seismograph
© British Geological Survey
The seismograph recorded the quake at 22:49 GMT
The earthquake is the latest to be felt in the UK following a series of tremors in Surrey and Lancashire.

A 2.5 magnitude quake, centred on Newdigate near Gatwick Airport, struck in May, following a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on February 27, a 2.0-magnitude tremor on February 19 and 2.4 and 0.2 quakes on February 14.

Energy company Cuadrilla, which has been fracking for shale gas at its site at Preston New Road, in Lancashire, was forced to suspend work in August after a series of tremors.