Wolves in Estonia have killed close to 20 dogs over the autumn and early winter, according to a report on ERR current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera. Experts blame malnourishment, though are at a loss to explain it, sayingSecurity video footage taken in a Raplamaa back-yard this autumn showed three wolves entering the premises and frolicking about with two resident dogs. The footage circulated on social media; however not all such lupine-canine interaction ends as happily., the owner told Aktuaalne kaamera.August Kuuse who breeds West Siberians at Vaida said that many hunters no longer use dogs to hunt smaller wildlife in particular, such as raccoon dogs (kährik) and pine martens, which also should mean an abundance of such stock in the wild as a food source for wolves."Fortunately, the dog survived, since the owner was quite close by and managed to scare the wolves away, albeit with a gun," Lill said.The Environment Agency (Keskonnaagentuur) told Aktuaalne kaamera that wolves in Rapla, Jõgeva and Järva Counties are known to have killed 16 dogs,"Why wolves are attacking and killing dogs now is hard to say. There have been different reasons for this in different areas. Most likely it has become easier for them to make attacks. In some areas, wolves also mix up different food sources, as they don't have enough food at present." Rakko continued.Hunters also think that wolf censuses underestimate numbers,