Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged in three high-profile criminal cases related to bribery, fraud, corruption and misuse of power. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and has threatened to stay in power even if sentenced after having been found guilty.Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was reported on Wednesday to befor Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to The Jerusalem Post , citing Israel's Channel 12. Netanyahu reportedly has not yet responded yet to the president's recommendation, which has been suggested numerous times by several mediators and has every time been rejected by the PM.A former lawyer for Netanyahu, who died in October 2018, reportedly tried in the past to convince his boss to accept the bargain, but his attempts failed every time Neither Rivlin nor Mandelblit have publicly confirmed the offer The Jerusalem Post's report noted thatMany Tel Aviv politicians reportedly affirm thatThe Knesset will be dispersed if no government is formed.In February, the Israeli prime minister, along with members of his family including his wife, was formally charged in three lawsuits related to corruption, fraud and misuse of the power of his office. In November, Netanyahu was hit with additional criminal charges.