© Reuters / Julia Symmes Cobb

A controversial genetic experiment to make Chinese twins resistant to HIV is causing renewed outrage after the release of the original research, with scientists charging that it failed to meet its goals and ignored basic ethics.The MIT Technology Review published portions of two previously unseen research papers on Tuesday, principally authored by Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui, who last year attempted to use CRISPR DNA editing technology to immunize twins - Lulu and Nana - against HIV.He's claim that "embryo editing will help millions" is also "equal parts delusional and outrageous," Urnov added, comparing it to the idea that the 1969 moonwalk brought "hope" to those looking to live on the moon.The use of CRISPR to modify DNA in human embryos is largely uncharted territory, and the long term effects on Lulu and Nana remain unclear, withAccidental "off-target" mutations also risk unintended effects, which Urnov said could only be detected by destroying an embryo to inspect each cell. Those uncertainties themselves presented ethical challenges for the experiment.Scientists noted other potential ethics issues in He's research, observing that Lulu and Nana's parents belonged to a "vulnerable patient group" due to their father being HIV-positive, which carries an intense stigma in China and might have barred the couple from ever receiving fertility treatment otherwise.To date, no journal has agreed to publish the research, despite He submitting it to a number of publications since last year, including Nature and the JAMA. Since his work went public, He has kept a low profile, and may even face legal repercussions in China for the contentious experiment.