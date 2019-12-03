Earth Changes
Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, forcing 200,000 residents to evacuate
BBC News
Tue, 03 Dec 2019 04:37 UTC
At least 200,000 residents have been evacuated from coastal and mountainous areas over fears of flooding, storm surges and landslides.
Some events at the Southeast Asian Games, which opened on Saturday, have been cancelled or re-scheduled.
Operations at Manila airport were suspended for 12 hours starting 11:00 on Tuesday (03:00 GMT).
One Canadian traveller who arrived in Manila from the central island of Cebu on Monday said it was "the most turbulent flight" she ever took.
"I just discovered what airsickness is," Constance Benoit, 23, told the AFP news agency.
Typhoon Kammuri, locally named Tisoy, made landfall in Sorsogon province, and is said to have sustained winds of up to 155km/h (96mph), with gusts of up to 235km/h.
Storm surges of up to three metres (nearly 10ft) are expected, the weather service said
Tens of thousands had already fled their homes in the east of the country, where the typhoon was expected to hit first.
But some decided to stay despite the storm's impending arrival.
"The wind is howling. Roofs are being torn off and I saw one roof flying," Gladys Castillo Vidal told AFP news agency.
"We decided to stay because our house is a two-storey made of concrete... hopefully it can withstand the storm."
Organisers of the Southeast Asian Games have suspended some competitions, including windsurfing, adding that other events would be delayed if necessary.
But there is no plan to extend the games, which are due to end on 11 December.
The country is hit by an average of 20 typhoons each year.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, forcing 200,000 residents to evacuate
- Church of Sweden unveils altarpiece of paradise featuring gay couples and transgender serpent
- ISIS bride Lisa Smith arrested immediately after landing in Ireland with daughter
- Man arrested after 12yo schoolboy killed, five others injured following hit-and-run outside Essex, UK school
- Trump campaign refuses to credential Bloomberg News reporters
- Four arrested as India shocked by brutal gang-rape & murder of young vet - UPDATE: MP calls for 'public lynching' of suspects
- Indian rape crisis: Mother disowns accused gang-rapist son: 'Burn my son the same way she was burned'
- Economists forecast trouble: Rising food prices globally mean it's more and more expensive to eat
- China's African Swine Fever is now a global threat
- Mafia state: Assassination attempt on Kiev city councillor kills his 3-year-old son by mistake
- The Habsburg jaw: Facial deformity in royal dynasty linked to inbreeding
- Rogue state: Netanyahu begs for just 6 months more as PM so he can annex Jordan Valley
- Trump reinstates Brazil, Argentina steel tariffs; reason is farm woes
- Odeh blasts Netanyahu as a 'dangerous psychopath' who targets Arabs and left-wing Jews
- 'Iran's surprise for the enemy': A new submarine-launched cruise missile now in mass production
- Terrorists afforded a second chance; victims get none
- The superpowers squaring off over Iraq's giant oil field
- 'Venice is dying': Residents must vote on whether or not to split the city in half
- Father of London Bridge victim slams BoJo for using his son's death for political gain as 'beyond disgusting'
- A wicked cocktail of corporate greed, social media and opioids is slashing US life expectancy rates
- Trump campaign refuses to credential Bloomberg News reporters
- Rogue state: Netanyahu begs for just 6 months more as PM so he can annex Jordan Valley
- Trump reinstates Brazil, Argentina steel tariffs; reason is farm woes
- Odeh blasts Netanyahu as a 'dangerous psychopath' who targets Arabs and left-wing Jews
- 'Iran's surprise for the enemy': A new submarine-launched cruise missile now in mass production
- Best of the Web: Kyoto failed. Paris failed. Will the Greta-starring Madrid UN climate conference be any different?
- New Zealand shutters gun buyback website - fears massive leak of law-abiding firearm owners' data
- Power-mad NATO's deep and pervading crisis is foisted upon the world
- Icons of financial industry warn: "We will kill each other" if our broken economic system isn't fixed
- World-changing event: Russia opens taps on new mega gas 'Power of Siberia' pipeline to China
- Best of the Web: Indispensable or obsolete? Reheated Cold War rhetoric can't patch fractured NATO that lacks sense of purpose & vision for future
- Airbus fires 16 employees linked to alleged industrial espionage on German military contracts
- Netanyahu behind Labour anti-Semitism scandals according to Dutch Daily newspaper's cartoonist
- Yes Virginia, it really did happen: Ukraine and election meddling in 2016
- Jeremy Clarkson mocks 'idiot' Greta Thunberg, but the cancel-culture 'snowflakes' are the ones out of touch with reality
- The murdered Armenian priest in Syria and the roots of hatred and genocide of its Christians
- Best of the Web: AG Barr says Epstein died via 'series of coincidences', ends all conspiracy theories forever
- Best of the Web: US abuses justice systems to target its enemies, like it did with Huawei - Assange's father
- Blow for Kamala Harris as aide resigns with scathing letter: 'I've never seen staff treated so poorly', 'no plan for the campaign'
- Argentina: New president pushes back against IMF nation-stripping and usury agenda
- Church of Sweden unveils altarpiece of paradise featuring gay couples and transgender serpent
- ISIS bride Lisa Smith arrested immediately after landing in Ireland with daughter
- Man arrested after 12yo schoolboy killed, five others injured following hit-and-run outside Essex, UK school
- Four arrested as India shocked by brutal gang-rape & murder of young vet - UPDATE: MP calls for 'public lynching' of suspects
- Indian rape crisis: Mother disowns accused gang-rapist son: 'Burn my son the same way she was burned'
- Economists forecast trouble: Rising food prices globally mean it's more and more expensive to eat
- China's African Swine Fever is now a global threat
- Mafia state: Assassination attempt on Kiev city councillor kills his 3-year-old son by mistake
- Terrorists afforded a second chance; victims get none
- The superpowers squaring off over Iraq's giant oil field
- 'Venice is dying': Residents must vote on whether or not to split the city in half
- Father of London Bridge victim slams BoJo for using his son's death for political gain as 'beyond disgusting'
- Houthis down Saudi helicopter, release video
- World-first: Mobile phone detection cameras installed in Australia; hopes are to cut fatalities by a third
- Najaf, Iraq: Protesters again set Iranian consulate on fire, second time in a week
- 'Burn my son the same way she was burned,' says mother of accused Hyderabad gang rapist
- Spanish police apprehend suspected pilot of 'narco-submarine'
- Heart rending: Funeral ceremony after Senkata massacre in Bolivia
- Three Russian military policemen injured by roadside pipe bomb in northern Syria
- Burglars ransack Berlin's Stasi museum one week after Dresden hit by biggest jewel heist since WWII
- The Habsburg jaw: Facial deformity in royal dynasty linked to inbreeding
- How radar detected prehistoric footprints beneath White Sands National Monument
- Elizabeth I revealed as translator of historic Tacitus manuscript
- Ancient Egyptian High Priest hid mummies from grave robbers during Kingdom's decline
- 1,400 years ago Bamburgh Castle was center of 'Northumbrian enlightenment', hosting visitors from as far as North Africa
- The Harappan script: An enigma from the ancient world
- No humans needed: Neanderthals possibly responsible for their own extinction
- A 1970 law led to the mass sterilization of Native American women. That history still matters
- Long-lost overpainted portrait reveals young Queen Elizabeth I
- 8,000-year-old stone structure unearthed on Turkish island
- Best of the Web: 100 years ago, a gigantic meteor shook Michigan on Thanksgiving eve
- Divers discover fully intact medieval sword wedged in underwater stone in Bosnian river
- 7,000-year-old burial of female "shaman" in Sweden was one of the last hunter-gatherers
- Two lion cub mummies discovered in Egypt for the first time
- Were other humans the first victims of the sixth mass extinction?
- Flashback: The 'mosque to commerce' - ISLAMIC architectural features were incorporated into World Trade Center destroyed on 9/11
- US DOJ ignored allegations that Cheney's Halliburton paid bribes to obtain Venezuelan oil contracts
- Impact crater in Australia happened far more recently
- SOTT Focus: JFK Assassination Anniversary: Oswald Murder Witness Speaks
- Montreal's Permindex and the Deep State Plot to Kill Kennedy
- Stars seen slinging comets at Earth for the first time
- New circuit a step toward purely magnetic computers
- Amazonian tree with human-sized leaves finally Identified as new species
- Music therapy: Underwater loudspeakers could help restore damaged coral reefs
- Living in the Mootrix: Russian cows try out VR headsets to lighten their mood
- Researchers discover mysterious protein central to the functioning of DNA
- Astronomers locate a galaxy containing three supermassive black holes at the center
- How the sun affects temperatures on Earth: Interview with Professor Valentina Zharkova
- Best of the Web: Design from the beginning: It didn't take long for animals to master physics and engineering
- Surprising quantum effect discovered in exotic superconductor
- Global storms on Mars launch dust towers into the sky
- New type of transistor designed by engineering professor
- SOTT Focus: Draconian Climate Change Agenda: Back to The Medieval Green World
- One of CRISPR's inventors has called for controls on gene-editing technology
- 'Insect apocalypse' and light pollution: Is there a connection? New study says Yes
- Watch Russian military put another top secret "inspection" satellite into orbit
- Facial recognition "Robocops" see through our clothes and listen to our phone calls
- Babies in the womb may see more than we thought
- Dog or wolf? Scientists still unable to determine 18,000 year old canine remains found in Siberia
- Movement rather than shape of wings determines flight
- Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, forcing 200,000 residents to evacuate
- 2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away in Arizona flood
- Heavy snowfall in the Victoria Alps, Australia on second day of SUMMER - up to a FOOT of snow overnight
- Three rescuers killed in helicopter crash as major flash-flooding hits southeastern France for second week in a row
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Highest CO2 concentrations on record and coldest in Europe in decades
- Family escapes truck engulfed in flames after it was struck by lightning near Ottawa, Kansas
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude quake hits 60km east of Amatignak Island, Alaska
- 3 dead, hundreds displaced by floods and landslides after heavy rain in Sri Lanka - up to 9 inches in 24 hours
- Snowy howl: Blizzard strands 1,000 near Grand Canyon, delays Thanksgiving travelers - almost 2 feet of snow dumped
- Avalanche following heavy snowfall kills 3 shepherds in Pakistan
- Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche on Siachen glacier
- Winter storm blankets much of the U.S. in heavy snow
- Mont Blanc avalanche: Two skiers die in accident on Italian Alps
- Third whale in two months found dead in River Thames, London
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania: Major damage as buildings collapse, at least 50 dead - UPDATES
- Floods displaced over 2,000 in Terengganu, Malaysia after 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Footage of large waterspouts near Split, Croatia
- One person dead as heavy rains hit northern Mexico
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Bomb cyclone slams US with tropical snow & Sudden Stratospheric Warming event begins
- Smoke and ash rise from Sakurajima Volcano in Japan following series of eruptions
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Kilkenny, Ireland early risers spot giant meteor fireball in the frosty sky
- Leonid meteor shower light up night sky with spectacular shooting stars
- Asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid could hit Earth in 2022
- Amateur Crimean astronomer discovers new comet in solar system: C2019V1 (Borisov)
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera above St. Louis, Missouri - Event seen from across US Midwest
- Meteor fireball reported over France; seen in Switzerland, Germany
- Fireball lights up the skies over St. Louis during Northern Taurid meteor shower
- A wicked cocktail of corporate greed, social media and opioids is slashing US life expectancy rates
- Fight for the freedom to question vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #38 - The Failed Medical System
- Google's smart city proposal may be hazardous to Toronto's health
- Novelist who wrote about 'vaccine deep state' dies - Rumors claim she was shot dead
- Why is toxic glyphosate still contaminating children's cereals?
- Canada: Data shows surgical objects left in patients on the rise
- Careless medical mistakes that have even cost people their lives
- 'There's something terribly wrong': Americans are dying young at alarming rates
- FDA shocking study: Cells used in vaccines contaminated with serious viruses including cancer
- Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, and going vegan is not more green, say scientists
- Nursery goes entirely vegan, but not everyone is happy
- HIV-positive sperm bank opens in New Zealand
- Flashback: Facebook bans all content on vaccine awareness, including ingredients, injury and industry collusion
- More polio cases are now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
- Cargill's GMO stevia hoodwinks consumers
- Not all LDL is the same: Current cholesterol guidelines are 'dangerously misleading'
- Three NHS workers die suddenly while working for same 'toxic' ambulance trust. Could 5G be related?
- Best of the Web: India is NOT a 'Vegetarian Country' like the EAT-Lancet report would have us believe
- Our diets are killing us and doctors aren't trained to help
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Reality and Implications of an Afterlife
- Excessive obsessing and rumination takes a toll on you physically and mentally
- You can learn anything if you understand how your brain works
- Music Therapy: Doctors are recommending music for a wide variety of conditions
- Is low-grade inflammation making you mentally sluggish?
- Being kind could help you live longer
- Ten habits that mentally strong people rely on
- Study: Autistic adults who were not diagnosed until later in life grew up believing they were 'bad people'
- Researchers find new class of neurons that map memories
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning in Chaos: Exploring Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning (Chapter 2)
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
- Jingang, the horse who pretends to die when people try to ride him
- 'Best Covering For A Pedophile' category announced at Emmy Awards
- Millennial wishes for historical examples of socialism to study to see how it might turn out
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
Quote of the Day
It is inevitable, that eventually the people will demand absolute security from the state...And absolute security is absolute slavery.
Recent Comments
Another cracking article to add to the series. Well done Pierre!!
Another one said that while there were plenty of enlightened priests in the Church of Sweden, ... Well, enlightened priest obviously translates to...
"But over seven years have passed, and now Wallin has got her way, even if it isn't in her home city. St. Paul's Church in Malmo accepted the...
Great research. Too bad you're not a certified scientist as no one will listen to it this way, except maybe us Sotties. Maybe if you have the...
(Insert "Escape from NY" reference here) It is a shit-hole. A liberal cesspool. Bloomberg has no chance, even if Trump wasn't running.