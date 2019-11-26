Scared residents

A 50-year-old man walking towards his home after parking his car was attacked by a pack of dogs in the middle of the night in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.The residents of the area staged a protest on Monday after CCTV footage of the incident was posted on WhatsApp group of the residents' welfare association (RWA)."I accompany my children when they go for coaching classes in the evening or when they walk home after the school bus drops them. A number of residents are doing this because of fear of stray dogs in the locality," said Suman Sethi, a resident.Vice-president of Lajpat Nagar-IV RWA Devender Handa said the incident has raised safety concern among people coming late from office and motorists passing through the area. The protest was called against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and dog lovers who are opposing dog catching squad in the area.The residents have filed numerous complaints with the SDMC but every time the dog lovers intervene and with the help of NGOs working for the welfare of animals and stop the dog catching squad. The residents held a meeting with the dog lovers too and explained to them their safety concerns," said Mr. Handa.