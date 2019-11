© Middle East Online



Panicked tenants have begun asking to pay their rent in pounds, but landlords are refusing to accept them as the local currency hemorrhages value.

Though banks reopened this week in Lebanon, with the country's financial institutions remaining front and center in massive anti-government protests amid accusations of corruption and wild mismanagement, withdrawal limits have now been made official by the country's Banks Association — previously unofficially enforced.Yet the collective panic, driven by fears patrons won't be able to retrieve their deposits from banks, has only compounded, as now The Washington Post reports "Dollars have virtually disappeared."Protest-racked Lebanon over the past month has seen its banks opened for only half that time. Given that most of the country's debt is held by local banks, and with the scene ofFirst, the deteriorating security situation since Oct. 17 forced their prior closure for two weeks, with the country's association of banks then fearing a run on deposits, and after a brief opening staff went on strike, citing personal safety at the hands of angry citizens demanding their cash from the "thieving" banks (literally in some cases involving clients with guns ).The crisis continues to be felt across multiple sectors and in citizens' daily lives, as the Post report continues At the heart of the banking crisis, which predates the latest record million-strong protests which were sparked in mid-October by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other popular Voice over IP services, remains extreme lack of confidence in the local currency and corrupt officials which oversee the depleted system. This alongside a years-long severe slowdown in capital inflows, vital for financing the state deficit and pay for imports, fueling an ongoing liquidity crisis.And per WaPo, the Lebanese lira which is officially supposed to be pegged to the dollar, continues to weaken at an alarming rate:Though Lebanon can boast it's never defaulted on its sovereign debt — now standing at about 150% of GDP and with the finance ministry vowing it can pay off a $1.5bn bond maturing this month —