John McDonnell tells bosses they must 'pull their weight' to help tackle the 'existential threat' to the planetCompanies that fail to act on the climate change they cause will be axed from the stock exchange, under radical Labour plans.John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, pledged his government would ensure firms are "pulling their weight" to tackle the "existential threat" to the planet."If we are meet the climate change target to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, we need to ensure that companies are pulling their weight alongside government," he told an event in London.And, claiming some support from the corporate world, he added: "Business bodies are calling for companies to improve climate related financial reporting and for all companies to bring forward decarbonisation plans."But Mr McDonnell promised "a step change in corporate governance and regulation that will support efforts to tackle the climate emergency".He also denied reports that Labour's manifesto, to be unveiled on Thursday, would include a windfall tax on oil companies.The shadow chancellor defended - but also tweaked - his controversial plan to force all large companies to give staff shares in their firms and pay dividends.He said any dividends above £500 would no longer be spent on general government programmes, but would pay exclusively for skilled apprentices for Labour's 'Green Industrial Revolution'.Mr McDonnell said: "We aim to broaden the ownership base of UK businesses to give workers more of a stake in their company."There is evidence to show that this not only advances long-term decision making but also boosts productivity."We have announced the introduction of Inclusive Ownership Funds in which larger companies will be required to transfer one per cent of their shares into an employee fund until the fund owns 10 per cent of the company."Shares would be owned collectively by employees with dividend payments distributed up to a maximum of £500 per employee per year."Mr McDonnell also branded the Conservatives the "party of the billionaires", revealing that almost one-third of the UK's richest people have donated almost £52m.