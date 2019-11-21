Puppet Masters
Serbian arms are being trafficked to Ukraine: Evidence of contraband mortars used against Donbass
Arms Watch
Thu, 21 Nov 2019 17:33 UTC
This is not the first documented case of alleged Serbian mortar shells being fired by the Ukrainian Army.
Documents which were leaked to Arms Watch show that in 2016 three foreign governments ordered and purchased such 60 mm M73HE mortar shells from the Serbian arms factory Krusik: the US Government, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
December 2017. The UAE, however, did export weapons to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
A military agreement between the UAE and Ukraine was signed on 24 February 2015 in Abu Dhabi, which according to then President Petro Poroshenko would strengthen the Ukrainian defense capabilities.
After the signing of the agreement, an advisor to Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Anton Gerashchenko, announced that this cooperation would include "the supply of certain types of arms and military equipment to Ukraine" by the UAE.
"The types and volumes of supplies, as you can imagine, are not for disclosure on Facebook," Gerashchenko said. He stressed that "unlike Europeans and Americans, the Arabs aren't afraid of Putin's threats of a third world war starting in case of arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine."
Documents reveal that in 2016 the UAE purchased a total of 120,000 pcs. of mortar shells manufactured by the Serbian arms factory Krusik. Among them such 60 mm M73 HE mortar shells as those found in Donbass.
here)
The exporter was the private Serbian company GIM, which according to a leaked GIM letter to Krusik was represented by the Serbian interior minister's father Branko Stefanovich. In a letter to Arms Watch GIM denied that the minister's father was engaged with GIM. However, in a recent TV interview Serbian President Alexander Vucic did confirm that Branko Stefanovic was a GIM employee.
investigation into who arms ISIS terrorists in Yemen. Documents published by Arms Watch reveal that Serbian weapons manufactured by Krusik and exported by the same company GIM to Saudi Arabia had ended up with Islamic State terrorists in Yemen. The company, according to the leaked documents, was represented by the Serbian interior minister's father. Three days after Arms Watch broke the story, on 18 September, Serbian interior minister Neboisha Stefanovich arrested the Krusik whistleblower Alexander Obradovich.
Instead of investigating the arms trafficking to terrorists in Yemen, the Serbian prosecutors launched an investigation into the leak from Krusik and charged the whistleblower with revealing trade secrets. His arrest caused a wave of protests in Serbia and he was released from prison under house arrest. Yet Alexander Obradovich is under arrest while those who traffic arms go free. The full 3-part investigation into who arms terrorists you can read here:
Comment: Another great investigative effort by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva and Arms Watch. Here are some of her other reports holding illegal arms manufacturers and traffickers to account: