AN ANCIENT temple has been discovered by archaeologists in Peru who think it may have been used by pagans for 'rituals of water worship'.The megalithic temple itself is thought to be around 3,000 years old.It was discovered by a Peruvian team of archaeologists who think it may have been used by a 'water cult' for fertility rituals.It was actually discovered back in October but news of it was delayed to deter treasure hunters from ruining the site.The religious monument is located in the springs of the Zaña Valley river, which is about 500 miles from the modern capital of Peru, Lima.It contains a square altar that may have been used to offer ritual items such as water from the nearby springs.A team led by renowned Walter Alva discovered the temple at the Huaca El Toro site in the Lambayeque region of Peru.It's said to be the only example of megalithic architecture in Lambayeque.The ancient Peruvians are thought to have considered water as divine.The researchers think they would have used it in a number of ritual practices and there may have been a whole cult revolving around the precious liquid.Holes have been found in the temples altar that are similar to those found in other temples.The tombs at the temple contain pieces ofThey are thought to have been created later in the temple's history.