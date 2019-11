© Getty Images



Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was hit with federal corruption charges Wednesday related to a shady children's book deal that prompted her resignation , according to papers unsealed Wednesday.She is expected to surrender to US Marshals ahead of her scheduled appearance in Baltimore federal court Thursday, according to the Maryland US Attorney's Office.Pugh got a helping hand in her alleged scam from her longtime aide, Gary Brown Jr., 38, who copped a plea deal earlier this month, authorities revealed Wednesday.Prosecutors alleged Brown and Pugh — a Maryland state senator from 2007 to 2016 — conspired to rip off those who purchased the "Healthy Holly" books.FBI and IRS agents were seen raiding Pugh's home in April, hauling out boxes of "Healthy Holly" books and other documents.Pugh simultaneously evaded taxes on the proceeds she raked in from "Healthy Holly" books sales, according to the indictment.If convicted, Pugh faces serious time behind bars — each of the wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud charges carries up to 20 years in prison.Prosecutors are also seeking to seize $769,688 of her profits and her home in Ashburton, the Sun reported Meanwhile, Brown is also accused of conspiring to defraud the US with another city worker, Roslyn Wedington, 50, the director of a nonprofit training center for which Pugh served as board chairwoman, according to the Sun.The two were charged with filing false tax returns. Wedington's guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud the US and five counts of filing false tax returns was also unsealed Wednesday.Prosecutors declined to tell the Sun whether Brown and Wedington are cooperating.