© Bloomberg

Newspaper Roster

Pension Trouble

Ill-Fated Acquisition

The McClatchy Co., the storied news publisher weighed down by pension obligations and debt, could file for bankruptcy within the next year, according to analysts.The company faces a mandatory $124 million contribution to its pension plan in 2020."If they can't offload the pensions or get pension plan relief, they'll have to file for bankruptcy," said media analyst Craig Huber, founder of Huber Research Partners LLC, who has followed the company since 1995. In an interview, Huber estimated McClatchy would have free cash flow of less than $20 million next year,A representative for the company declined to comment. In its third-quarter earnings release last week, McClatchy said the pension contribution created "a significant liquidity challenge in 2020." It also warned in regulatory documents that it may not be able to continue as a going concern.On Monday, Bluestone Financial LTD said in a regulatory filing that its equity stake in McClatchy was almost 12%. In a March filing, the investment firm said the stake was about 8.8%.S&P Global Ratings forecast a grim 2020 for McClatchy and last week downgraded it by two notches to CCC-, warning that the company doesn't have enough money to pay its 2020 obligations.. The company asked the federal government to waive its required contribution, but was denied. McClatchy is in talks with Chatham and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federal agency, about the possibility of the PBGC assuming the plan's assets and obligations, the company said Nov. 13.The company is also negotiating with Chatham to restructure its debt, including its term loans and junior notes. The company had $709 million of principal debt outstanding as of Sept. 29 and it finished the third quarter with $11.4 million of cash. It refinanced debt with Chatham last year.To address its liquidity pressures, McClatchy has hired Evercore Group LLC, FTI Consulting Inc. and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP.or follow another strategy, according to Anthony Campagna, the director of research at ISS EVA. "At that point, it'd be their choice," he said in an interview.A representative for Chatham declined to comment.McClatchy reported a 12% drop in revenue to $167 million for the third quarter from a year ago and a net loss of $305 million. The company also said it plans to stop printing a Saturday newspaper in all its markets next year, a sign of how its legacy print business has weighed on its fortunes.Founded in 1857 as The Daily Bee in Sacramento, McClatchy has two classes of stock, giving the McClatchy family control over the company.In 2006, McClatchy bought the Knight Ridder chain for $4.5 billion as the newspaper business was entering a long-term decline.By that year, print advertising dollars had already started to fall, according to Pew Research Center.The Knight Ridder deal also left McClatchy hamstrung by debt.McClatchy's current market capitalization is a mere $4.5 million, making it the smallest of the publicly-traded newspaper companies. Its 9% bonds due 2026 trade at about 89 cents on the dollar to yield 11.5%. Under pressure to reduce expenses, McClatchy offered buyouts to 450 employees in February and said last year it was cutting 3.5% of its staff.On its earnings call, McClatchy Chief Executive Officer Craig Forman said the company was taking actions "to deal with an acquisition made in another newspaper era." He also lamented "the price our communities and we all pay as a society when local media collapses."(Updates with Bluestone stake in the seventh paragraph; a previous version was corrected to remove a reference to December repayment)With assistance from Katherine Burton.Source: Bloomberg News