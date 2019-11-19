The Duke of York claims he couldn't possibly have been in Buckingham Palace being interviewed for Newsnight because he was in South Wales at the time chowing down on a Football Special.Allegations that Prince Andrew gave a 'car crash' interview to the BBC's Emily Maitlis have been dealt with head-on by the Duke of York."I distinctly remember not being there at the time," he explained."I was actually in an extremely strange place when the alleged interview took place - Wales. To be precise, the Swansea Burger King."I know that sounds completely made up but that's the very reason I remember it so distinctly - it was just so unusual for me to be in such a random and yet highly specific place."I even recall what I ate - the Football Special; I remember thinking 'what on Earth have these bizarre onion doughnut things got to do with football?'"Prince Andrew also deftly fielded the accusation that he sat opposite Ms Maitlis in a chair."There's a problem with the chair aspect of the story," he said. "I haven't actually been able to sit on chairs since the Falklands."As you might imagine, being shot at is a terrifying experience. I clenched my buttocks so tightly as it happened that they are now permanently squeezed together - if I attempt to use a chair I simply roll right off."I've got absolutely no balance in the bottom department.