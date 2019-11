'When both sides believe the other guy taking over means the end of the world, yes, you can have a civil war,' he saysLate night talk show host Bill Maher has had a change of heart, telling his audience that he plans to tamp down his anti-Trump comedy over fears that America's political divisiveness could spark a second civil war."I have been guilty of saying things like that," Maher said on his HBO show "Real Time" on Friday, referring to mocking conservatives. "I'm going to try to stop. I've learned that the anti-intellectualism of the right doesn't come primarily from stupidity, it comes from hate. Telling people they're irredeemable is what makes them say, 'You know what, I'd rather side with Russia than you.'""We are going to have to learn to live with each other, or there will be blood," Maher continued. "So don't freak out if Ellen [DeGeneres] sits next to George Bush at a football game."Maher reminded his mostly left-leaning audience that conservatives aren't going anywhere despite their efforts to shun them from society "Home is where you learn that the three magic words in any relationship aren't, 'I love you.' They're, 'let it go.'"It's encouraging to see some Democrat thought leaders like Maher recognize that we're standing at the precipice of war and encourage his audience to rethink their political anger driven by the media.