Four members of the same family have died after lightning struck their home around 17:00 hours on November 16 in Kawambwa.In a statement, Sunday, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the deceased were all of Musundu Village."On 16th November, 2019 around 19:00 hrs, Police in Kawambwa received a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death in which four family members were struck by Lightning whilst inside the house during a heavy rain.The deceased were identified as Rebecca Chellah Musubilo aged 42, Justine Kapambwe Chibeka aged 15, a grade 8 pupil, female juvenile Sila Chibeka aged seven (07) years and female juvenile Mary Chibeka aged four (04) years all of Musundu Village, Chief Chama of Kawambwa District. The incident occurred on 16th November, 2019 at about 17:00 hours at the above village," stated Katongo."The bodies of the deceased persons were taken to Luwingu District Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial."