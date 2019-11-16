Lukeville, southwest of Tucson hot spot for migrant crossings

Lukeville, southwest of Tucson, now a hot spot for migrants crossing the border
A Russian citizen was shot and wounded by a US Border Patrol agent who claims he suspected the man of sneaking into the country illegally. The Russian consulate has confirmed his identity and requested access to the man.

"A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona," the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said in a statement on Friday, adding the wounded man was then transported to a hospital in Phoenix by helicopter for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries."


The agent claims a "physical altercation" broke out as he tried to apprehend the suspect, in which he allegedly had no other choice but to fire his weapon. The man - identified to Sputnik as 37-year-old Evgeny Gluschenko by the Russian consulate general - remains in the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation by both the FBI and the border patrol's Use of Force Incident Team.