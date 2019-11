© Reuters / SANA / Handout

Syrian President Bashar Assad has scorned the official story of wealthy sex predator Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide, suggesting that people like him, or the late White Helmets founder, knew too much for the rich and powerful.Assad told Russian channel Rossiya-24 in an interview Thursday.Assad suggested that the convicted sex offender's death was analogous to, who allegedly jumped out of a window at his home in Turkey. Turkish police are treating Le Mesurier's death as suicide.Assad was referring not just to Epstein and Le Mesurier, but also to Al-Qaeda leader- originally trained by the CIA to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan - and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) leaderwho spent time in American custody in the notorious Camp Bucca and Abu Ghraib prisons in Iraq.the Syrian leader argued.While Epstein's death was officially declared a suicide, celebrity medical examiner Michael Baden threw a wrench into the machine when he declared that the deceased pedophile's broken hyoid bones likely came from strangulation. Le Mesurier's death, tentatively ruled a suicide, proved too suspicious for Assad, who believes it is the "work of the secret services.""Possibly, the founder of the White Helmets had been working on his memoirs and on the biography of his life, and this was unacceptable. This is an assumption, but a very serious one, since other options don't sound convincing to me at the moment"Epstein's own links with intelligence agencies have been subject to much speculation, especially after Alex Acosta, the former Florida prosecutor who sentenced Epstein to an open-door prison sentence of just 13 months despite allegations he'd trafficked and abused dozens of girls, said he was told to "leave it alone" because Epstein "belonged to intelligence." Former