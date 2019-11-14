snow
With mercury dropping around the Arabian Gulf, winter has officially begun in the region - with heavy rain, hail, strong winds and even snow lashing parts of the region.

A video of snowfall on a mountain in the Gulf has gone viral after it was posted on Thursday.

According to Times of Oman, snow fell in Oman's Jabal Shams early on Thursday morning as temperatures fell below 5°C.


A statement issued online by Oman News Agency said: "Jabal Shams in Al Hamra recorded the lowest temperature in Oman, reaching 4 degrees."

Heavy rain and hail has lashed UAE in recent weeks, flooding roads and even damaging property in some areas. Some schools in Fujairah even closed due to bad weather.