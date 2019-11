With mercury dropping around the Arabian Gulf, winter has officially begun in the region - with heavy rain, hail, strong winds and even snow lashing parts of the region.A video of snowfall on a mountain in the Gulf has gone viral after it was posted on Thursday.According to Times of Oman , snow fell in Oman's Jabal Shams early on Thursday morning as temperatures fell below 5°C.A statement issued online by Oman News Agency said: "Jabal Shams in Al Hamra recorded the lowest temperature in Oman, reaching 4 degrees.". Some schools in Fujairah even closed due to bad weather.