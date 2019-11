The Schiff Sham is unconstitutional

President Trump committed no crimes

No One in American Wants Impeachment except the Far-left Socialist Dems

You just can't break the truth. No matter how far you may bend it, it is always the truth. The Democrats are learning this lesson again and it is going to be really ugly this time and it should.Speaker Pelosi and her band of socialist Democrats went 'all-in' on an impeachment of President Trump. They've wanted this since before the 2017 Inauguration. However, in their rage they forgot and are missing a couple of key pointsAs the Democrats move forward with their insane impeachment hearing in the House, the levels of insanity reach new levels.The Democrats created an impeachment process wherewho leaked information from a Presidential call.The spy met with Adam Schiff and his team before filing his complaint under the Whistleblower statute although this didn't meet the standards for such a complaint.The President was the subject of the complaint and he is not a member of the Intel community.This was not allowed before this complaint.The Republicans are not allowed to call in witnesses. The witnesses were coached by Schiff. The Republicans' questions are constantly interrupted by the likes of 'President' Swalwell, a failed Democrat candidate for President, and other Democrats.The witnesses are basing their testimonies in some cases on 4th hand information.All rules and guidelines are created by him alone. He decides who interviews and when and what they are allowed to say. He tells witnesses whether they are allowed to answer questions or not from the Republicans on the Committee.The number of unconstitutional actions taken by Schiff is too numerous to count.And to think they are doing this not in a traffic court, but to remove the President of the United States from office!The President asked that Ukraine leader see if he could find anything on Hillary's server, which some people believe may be in the Ukraine, as well as Crowdstrike, the Ukrainian owned firm that the FBI and DNC relied upon in 2016 when it claimed that Russians hacked Hillary's emails. Crowdstrike's claim to this day is the only information used by the FBI, DOJ and Mueller gang as evidence that the Russians hacked Hillary's emails.Based on a Mutual Legal Assistant Treaty with the Ukraine, the President had every right and even a duty to dig into criminal activities in the Ukraine that involve Americans.A video where former Vice President Biden bragged about having a Ukrainian prosecutor kicked off a case where he was investigating his son, Hunter Biden, was shared all over the Internet. The judge was removed in a quid pro quo arrangement.Biden's son Hunter, was placed on the Board of Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine and he and Devon Archer, who's connected to former Secretary of State, John Kerry, who was also on the Burisma Board, made at least $50,000 a month each in spite of knowing nothing about Burisma's business.Based on this Schiff and company believed they could impeach President Trump for a quid-pro-quo -and the company he is a Board member of, Burisma Holdings. But this is not what President Trump did.There is no crime. What President Trump did was completely legal. They first tried to claim that the President was involved in a quid-pro-quo but this is falling apart, so they are now changing their crime to 'extortion' -They also claim that the President is obstructing Congress by not answering their unlawful subpoenas.Congress is not the Executive Branch and does not have the right to demand any item they want from the President.Of course, Schifty Schiff is also reportedly considering bringing back the obstruction actions from the Mueller case to impeach the President but Mueller himself did not have the evidence to claim any of these actions were crimes because they weren't.Democrat attorney Alan Dershowitz agrees that President Trump committed no crimes -As we reported , FOX News released a poll where they state that 49% of Americans were for Trump Impeachment. But their polling was flawed. The real extrapolated results of the poll using an accurate proportion of Republicans, Democrats and Independents shows thatAfter four weeks of non stop lies and leaks all against the President, Republicans and Independents are not buying it.according to the extrapolated poll results from the FOX News survey.This may end up being the Democrats worst move since seceding from the Union leading to the Civil War! The Democrats belief that only they should be in power will again be their downfall! This Schiff Show does not have a happy ending.