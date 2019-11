© Civil Protection Algeria



Social Media

Un véhicule à son bord 4 personnes (âgées entre 20 et 30 ans) emporté lundi soir 21h par les eaux de Oued Azaghar dans la commune de Bouzeguène(60 km à l'Est de Tizi Ouzou).

Trois personnes secourues,la quatrième portée disparue.

Recherches en cours pour la retrouver. pic.twitter.com/CjWpxbCDIL — Messir Hamid (@MessirHamid) November 12, 2019



At least 1 person has died and 3 were rescued after flash floods in Algeria on 12 November.Severe weather affected wide areas of the country from 11 November, brought by a storm system informally named 'Medicane Trudy'.including M'Sila, Batna, Khenchela, Biskra, Bejaia, Jijel, Skikda, Annaba and El Tarf.. Military personnel were deployed to assist the local community, Algeria Press Service reported Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Tizi Ouzou Province.to 12 November. Civil Protection said that a car was swept off the road in Bouzeguene. The body of a victim was found later. Three people survived.Civil Protection also reported 1 buildings collapsed in Algiers Province. No fatalities were reported. It is not clear if the building collapsed as a result of the severe weather.