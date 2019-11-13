Earth Changes
November snowstorm shocker dumps up to 30 inches in Michigan
Detroit Free Press
Tue, 12 Nov 2019 11:57 UTC
The snowfall snarled traffic across the region as Metro Airport was hit by 7.6 inches by early Monday evening, Ann Arbor had 9.3 inches, Flint 7.7. The highest snowfall in metro Detroit was 9.6 inches in Wixom.
Elsewhere across the state, snowfall totals varied but were especially intense along Lake Michigan because of the lake effect, with some communities getting about 18 inches of snowfall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lutz.
"Lake effect snow can fall very intensely for a short period in a small area," he said.
Grand Rapids and Alpena had 5.5 inches, but Gaylord and Petoskey got only a trace of white.
Lutz warned that areas that didn't get much snow during the day Monday in the mid-Lower Peninsula and the Thumb region could expect heavy snowfall throughout the night and early morning.
Winter storm warnings were in effect for the Thumb into Tuesday afternoon, when total snowfall is expected to be 11 to 16 inches, but could reach 20 inches, along with whiteout conditions in some communities.
In metro Detroit, flurries are expected to continue through Monday night into early Tuesday morning, halting by midmorning in metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday's expected temperatures are shocking for early November, with temperatures in Detroit hovering in the 20s throughout the day and dropping to the low- to mid-teens at night.
Single-digit wind chill temperatures in Detroit are forecast from about 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and resuming at 7 p.m., the National Weather Service predicts.
In addition to messy roadways and several accidents reported by police, the snow caused delays at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
According to flightview.com, arriving flights were delayed an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service said.
Detroit is expected to break a record for the coldest high temperature for Nov. 12. The previous record was set in 1995 when the high only reached 31. Detroit may also break the record low on Wednesday morning, when temperatures are expected to plunge to 11 degrees. The record low for Nov. 13 is 12 degrees in 1911.
The arctic blast in Michigan is part of a larger system impacting the Midwest, Northeast and even parts of Southern states like Alabama, Georgia and Texas. The NWS Prediction Center tweeted Sunday, "148 daily record lows are currently forecast to be broken, tied, or come within 1 degree between Tuesday and Thursday this week."
Comment: Today, MLive reports: