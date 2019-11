A former Marine is wanted in the murder of his mother's boyfriend.Rodney Brown, 54, was shot and killed on Saturday just before noon at his home in Hardy, Virginia, about 9 miles southeast of Roanoke. The following day, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office named Michael Alexander Brown, the son of Rodney Brown's live-in girlfriend, the suspect in his killing.It's unknown where the suspect may be headed or where he has been staying since leaving his post.the sheriff's office said.The suspect has recently been driving a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car, possibly with North Carolina tags, although there are no license plates registered in his name.Anyone with information on the case or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact J.P. Nolen with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 540-483-6662.