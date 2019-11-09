Earth Changes
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts in miles-high plume of ash
New York Times
Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:59 UTC
The volcano, on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high, the first time the ash cloud from an eruption has exceeded 5 km since July 2016, Kyodo said, citing a local meteorological observatory.
The volcano has been highly active, erupting more than 100 times just this year, the report said, adding no damage has been reported so far.
Source: Reuters
Tatical Ops Brewing, Fresno, California
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
Unfortunately it's too big to deface or remove, just like 'Big Brother'.
I think the 'news' companies response to this will be more oppression and putting their journalists under a greater degree of 'lock down'. Of...
Focusing on reducing drug consumption in the US is a non starter. They've been (supposedly) trying this since Nixxon. In reality, LeBaron should...
'Big Retard' is watching you...
And they wonder why China is economically dominant. They simply allow the best and brightest to advance. This article should really be The Death...