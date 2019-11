© REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan



Promoting his book 'Triggered,' President Donald Trump's son made waves on ABC's The View, sparring with the hostile host panel which had to repeatedly tell the studio audience to stop cheering (and booing).Don Junior and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were the show's guests on Thursday, and got into many back-and forths with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain."This is not a MAGA rally!" she said, referring to Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.The front rows of the studio audience were mainly Trump fans, according to the Hollywood Reporter journalist who was in attendance. There was even someone in a red MAGA hat, who asked about the mysterious death of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.At one point, during a commercial break, Goldberg addressed the audience and asked them to stop booing."The booing is f***ing us up," she said. "It's messing with everyone's mic.""I don't think I've enjoyed an interview this much in my life," Trump Jr. tweeted afterward.The Trump-Guilfoyle guest appearance came as The View celebrated its 5,000th episode, and just a day after another fireworks show featuring Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). Gabbard sparred with Behar over her nemesis Hillary Clinton and her accusations that the Iraq War veteran was a "Russian asset."