The incident happened Tuesday outside a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street and involved five bulldogs, Miami-Dade Animal Services officials saidTerrifying video shows the moment a man was attacked by a pack of dogs in northwest Miami-Dade.The incident happened Tuesday outside a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street and involved five bulldogs, Miami-Dade Animal Services officials said.Family members said the man, Jaques Notis, was coming home from work when the five dogs attacked him. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and received a blood transfusion.The surveillance footage showed the man walking on a sidewalk when the dogs moved in and knocked him to the ground. The video showed the man trying to beat the dogs away as he rolled on the ground before witnesses tried to help him.One witness said he used a 2-by-4 to help get the dogs off the man."Those dogs are too dangerous. Imagine if it would have been a little kid, they would have killed him. This was an old man and he got lucky that I did something for him," the witness said.The family members said they believe the dogs belong to a nearby home or business. Animal Services officers were seen impounding the dogs."Five Bulldogs were seized as a result of the incident and will remain in custody until the outcome of the dangerous dog investigation," Animal Services said in a statement.The owner of the dogs said he was not aware of the attack until he got home and saw his animals were seized. He told NBC 6 that he will assume responsibility if the victim is in critical condition. It's unclear whether the owner will face any criminal charges.