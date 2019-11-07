© Reuters/Dado Ruvic



Over 150 corporations enjoyed privileged access

to Facebook users' private data

,

Facebook is stonewalling a California investigation into the company's violations of user privacy, refusing to turn over internal communications of its executives, court filings show. Maybe they do believe in privacy after all!according to a Wednesday court filing in California's ongoing probe of the social media behemoth's privacy abuses. Attorney General Xavier Becerra has petitioned the court to force the company to comply.Becerra said in the filing, adding thatThe investigation, which began in 2018 in response to the revelations that Cambridge Analytica had acquired millions of Facebook users' private data without their knowledge or consent,under a secretive partnership that did not involve asking users' permission for the over-sharing.California is far from alone in probing Facebook for its utter disregard of users' privacy -with some going further and investigating whether the platform has engaged in anti-competitive practices in violation of antitrust laws. Several national probes of the company are also underway.