The Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that Facebook agreed to pay a record-breaking $5 billion fine over privacy violations. The penalty follows an investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal.According to FTC Chairman Joe Simons, "Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers' choices."Facebook has also agreed to pay an additional $100 million to settle allegations that it misled investors about the seriousness of the misuse of users' data, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.The FTC first started probing Facebook in March 2018 after reports that the social network allowed as many as 87 million users' data to fall into the possession of political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Allowing access to the data was a violation of a 2012 FTC consent decree.US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, called the settlement "a fig leaf" that offers "no accountability for top executives."There was also criticism leveled at the FTC for not holding Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible. Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter said the trade commission should have taken Zuckerberg to court.