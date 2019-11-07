Tignes is already open for winter 2019-20 and the new snow has transformed conditions there, which were previously fairly marginal. The resort is one of several to say it's base has now gone through the metre mark for the first time since the previous winter levels thawed down below a metre in late spring/early summer.
Val Thorens, pictured top, is likely to be the next French area to open in just over a fortnight, it reports 40cm of fresh snow in resort and 80cm up high.
WOW!!! Heavy snowfall in Val-d'Isère, France this afternoon 4th of November! Report Clare Angus #severeweather #snow pic.twitter.com/UjaR97jrD0— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 4, 2019
Many other resorts have reported between 30-60cm of fresh snowfall so far across the alps with more in the way through the coming week. This is arc 1950 at Les Arcs.
About 15 ski areas are already open in the Alps, mostly with glaciers. The snow, sometimes accompanied by strong winds, has caused operational difficulties at times but also great powder conditions when the weather clears, as happened in Austria on Monday before more 20-40cm snowfalls overnight and today there. Hintertux is pictured below this morning.
Beautiful view of the snowfall in Schmirn, Tirol, #Austria yesterday afternoon 5th November! Report ferienwohnunghilber ig #severeweather #snowfall #winter pic.twitter.com/a21NG053OL— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 6, 2019
WOW... Snowy morning with a decent cover of snow in #Livigno, Italy this morning 5th November! Report Timberlandlivigno Ig #severeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/J0E1uBOHOV— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 5, 2019