WOW!!! Heavy snowfall in Val-d'Isère, France this afternoon 4th of November! Report Clare Angus #severeweather #snow pic.twitter.com/UjaR97jrD0 — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 4, 2019



WOW... Snowy morning with a decent cover of snow in #Livigno, Italy this morning 5th November! Report Timberlandlivigno Ig #severeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/J0E1uBOHOV — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 5, 2019



Tignes is already open for winter 2019-20 and the new snow has transformed conditions there, which were previously fairly marginal. The resort is one of several to say it's base has now gone through the metre mark for the first time since the previous winter levels thawed down below a metre in late spring/early summer.Val Thorens, pictured top, is likely to be the next French area to open in just over a fortnight, it reports 40cm of fresh snow in resort and 80cm up high.This is arc 1950 at Les Arcs.About 15 ski areas are already open in the Alps, mostly with glaciers.has caused operational difficulties at times but also great powder conditions when the weather clears, as happened in. Hintertux is pictured below this morning.