The highlights of impeachment testimony paint Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as a victim of character assassination by corrupt Ukrainians and US President Donald Trump. We read through all 317 pages to see what's actually inside.Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee last month, and the transcript of the all-day proceedings was among the first made public by Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) on Monday. Schiff's office also released a nine-page "highlights" reel, which most reporters were all too happy to focus on.In the opening remarks that she ended up sharing with the Washington Post - despite the hearing being held behind locked doors - Yovanovitch denied being anti-Trump, favoring Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, or ever suggesting to anyone in Ukraine to refrain from prosecuting corruption.She described her ouster as "based, as far as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives." (p. 23)Yovanovitch testified that in February, she was warned about Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani scheming behind her back with two Ukrainian-American businessmen - naming them as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman (p. 28). The man who warned her was Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (p.43) - one of the rare unchanging fixtures in Kiev who has run the country's police since the February 2014 coup.She named now-former prosecutor Yury Lutsenko as one of the people who schemed to get rid of her, but could not explain why there was never any US pressure to get him fired - as there had been in the case of his predecessor Viktor Shokin, who reportedly investigated the company that had hired VP Joe Biden's son onto its board of directors."We also had more leverage before. I mean, this was not easy. President Poroshenko and Mr. Shokin go way back. In fact, I think they are godfathers to each other's children. So this was, you know, this was a big deal. But we had assistance, as did the IMF, that we could condition," she said (p. 103). Shokhin was fired in March 2016, months before Yovanovitch was confirmed as US ambassador to Kiev.Namely, at one point Yovanovich told members of Congress that a State Department official named George Kent had told her about the call "weeks before" it was made public, but could not give the exact date, or even what he said beyond "some information." (p.206) Kent supposedly did not mention that her name came up in the discussion, which several Republicans on the committee found hard to believe.Another incredulous bit of her testimony was that she never contacted Lutsenko after his March 2019 interview with The Hill - in which he accused her of giving him a "do not prosecute" list, a claim he later recanted - because "I didn't think there would have been any point in that."Yovanovitch used the same phrasing to explain why she never bothered to inquire about the exact reasons for her abrupt recall in May."I think there was just a general assumption that just must have had to do with the information that Mr. Lutsenko provided to Mr. Giuliani," she said. "There just didn't seem to be much point." (p.129)While it does reveal to what extent Ukraine is dependent on the US, or to what extent the professional bureaucrats in Washington see themselves as not just guardians but creators of US policy,