New Delhi has backed away from joining a massive multinational trade pact as the other 15 members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have agreed on major points of the deal.The mega trade deal, which is supposed to span from India to New Zealand, is set to include 30 percent of global GDP and half of the world's population.Over the weekend at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Bangkok, the nations made a significant step towards officially finalizing the agreement. The 15 participating countries are now set to engage in text-based negotiations for all 20 chapters of the draft and resolve their market access issues before signing it next year, the leaders said in a statement issued on Monday.However,, as the country has delayed its decision on joining. One of the fastest-growing world economies,"India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved," the RCEP countries' statement said, adding that New Delhi's final decision "will depend on satisfactory resolution" of those problems.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deal in its present form fails to "reflect the basic spirit" of RCEP, according to Indian public broadcaster Prasar Bharati News Services.