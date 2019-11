© Global Look Press/Helmut Meyer zur Capellen.jpg

Tehran and Damascus have signed a preliminary deal on rebuilding Syria's power grid at a major electricity expo, which by pure coincidence took place in Iran just as Washington sanctioned its construction sector.The deal envisages not only theWhile little has been revealed, the memorandum of understanding signed Saturday by the states' energy ministers also outlinesThe Syrian government delegation also toured the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition, which featured products of more than 450 companies from Iran, China, and Russia, and signed a number of additional contracts there.That expo , whether by ironic coincidence or not,Issuing a seemingly deliberately vague pamphlet, theThe actual list of those sanctioned "strategic materials," conveniently swept under the rug,Saddam's 'aluminum tubes of mass destruction', anyone?