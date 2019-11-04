© LobeLog



"Sudanese fighters in Yemen or any other foreign force that supports the coalition of aggression are legitimate targets, regardless of their nationality. Yemeni armed forces have the full ability to target any new military dispatch of mercenaries before they reach Yemen."

Withdrawal of 10,000 Sudanese soldiers from Yemen indicates the collapse of the Saudi-US coalition, a prominent analyst said on Sunday.Omar Ayasrah told the Arabic-language al-Jazeera news website that the Saudi-led coalition was formed under the pretext of returning legitimacy to fugitive Yemeni President Mansour Hadi but facts changed on the ground andHe referred toand said the Yemeni army and popular forces succeeded in sending their drones to the heart of Saudi Arabia, humiliating the country andThe spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces stated on Saturday that more than 4,000 Sudanese militiamen fighting alongside Saudi-led military forces against Ansarullah fighters have been killed and many more injured ever since the Riyadh regime and its allies launched a military aggression against Yemen.Speaking at a press conference in the capital Sana'a, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said 4,253 Sudanese militants have lost their lives in clashes with Yemeni forces, noting that the total number of the Saudi-paid Sudanese mercenaries killed in Yemen since the beginning of the current year stands at 459, according to Al-Masirah.He added that 5,000 Sudanese fighters are now present in the al-Khobe area of Saudi Arabia's southern border region of Jizan, southwest of the capital Riyadh, in the name of the so-called Fifth Brigade. Saree highlighted that 2,000 Sudanese militants are stationed in the al-Majazah area of the Asir region, while another 600 are deployed in the Saqam area in Narjan region.The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces added that 1,000 Sudanese forces are deployed in Yemen's southern provinces of Aden and Lahij and that they are present in Ra's al-Abbas area, Aden International Airport and al-Anad Air Base.Saree underscored that the continued participation of Sudanese forces in the ongoing military aggression on Yemen serves only the agendas of the Saudi-led coalition and that Yemeni forces reserve the right to take proper measures and force them out of the country.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates thatThe war has also taken a heavy toll on the country's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.