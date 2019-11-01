© Pixabay / Pete Linforth

The new measures will make sure the internet does not collapse in Russia even if hostile nations decide to cut it off from the worldwide web completely, lawmakers say.The step will help defend the country against cyberattacks, which are becoming more damaging and widespread.Internet service providers from now on must also run regular cybersecurity tests and drills. The head of the IT committee in the State Duma, the parliament's lower house, Leonid Levin, said these tests "will not be noticed by the ordinary users." The cost of internet access will not go up, since the equipment will be paid for by the state, he added.