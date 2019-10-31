My Dragon

Writing. I started this publication, mostly as a distraction. Nicotine. I started vaping for a bit. I truly think this helped. I watched Jordan Peterson YouTube videos.

Jordan's Dragon

The Lesson

Jordan Peterson is many things. His media exposure comes mostly from his position in the front lines of the Culture War, bearing the battle standard of individualism against social constructionist collectivists in a skirmish we've spoken about before on HWFO. But he's (at least) two other things.He spends most of his life as a self-help public speaker, conveying a different if parallel message to a wash of youth abandoned by the collectivists, for whom his message of individual strength in the face of external chaos is beneficial. And he's also a husband and father.I paid a lot of attention when Peterson's wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer, because his predicament and my predicament over the last several years were tangled together in a curiously parallel way. And because of this entanglement, I feel I have some unique perspectives on the fact that he recently checked himself into rehab for withdrawals from the anti-depressant Clonazepam.My wife Buffy was diagnosed with stage four early onset colon cancer in August of 2017 at the age of 41, a hopeless initial diagnosis, with tumors on her liver and lungs on her first CT scan. This was irrecoverable, and our only available medical approach after the colectomy was to prolong her life as long as possible with chemotherapy. This threw our lives, as well as the lives of our three and five-year-old children, into nearly unbearable chaos.Throughout 2017 and 2018, my friends and family complimented me to no end on how well I rose to that task, and handled that responsibility. I presume their compliments weren't hollow, but admit I don't have the outside perspective they do. I do feel I did as well as anyone could, given the circumstances. I didn't go to a therapist. I didn't use a counselor. My confidants during this time were my wife, and one other close friend. My toolkit to make sense of the chaos around me, and maintain the strength to get to the end, consisted of three things:I first stumbled into Peterson when I saw Joe Rogan #1006, his first appearance with Bret Weinstein, in what might be labeled the first seed of the gang of thinkers that branded themselves the "Intellectual Dark Web."Peterson bounces around within this idea space during many of his lectures, but that video synthesizes most of what I needed, and spoke directly to my situation.On the way, I became the most reliable person in the infusion center, in the bedroom, in the home parenting my two kids when Buffy was laid out in the bed in chemo, acting as a de-facto hospice nurse, draining the fluid from her belly from ascites as her lymph system started to fail, managing her pain medication as she died in our home.She passed away in April. I still have a bottle of the anti-anxiety medication Lorazepam in my medicine cabinet, that neither Buffy nor I ever opened.Jordan's wife Tammy was struck with a rare kidney cancer in the summer, no more than a few months after Buffy died. Tammy had significant surgery, the surgery had complications, and her lymphatic system was compromised, leading to ascites just like Buffy. I read the articles. I wondered if Jordan was at home, using vacuum sealed Pleurx Drain bottles to suck the fluid out of his wife's belly through a surgically installed catheter, like I'd done months before. I wondered if Tammy would die, like Buffy did. And I wondered what Jordan was doing to manage his stress and battle his dragon.As of several days ago, we know most of these answers. His wife will recover, if with fewer organs, her ascites has abated, and Jordan managed his situation with a drug called Clonazepam, at the direction of his own doctors. To which he is now addicted, and must seek drug rehabilitation in a clinic.A lesson emerges from a careful unpacking, that I think may be beneficial for everyone to think about. Let's begin by comparing these situations.My situation, both from a medical and family perspective, was probably objectively worse. Buffy struggled for far longer, and didn't survive. My children are younger, and more impressionable, and lost their mother. I'm now a single father, and while I do well professionally I don't make anything like Jordan does.Jordan Peterson videos were helpful to me because I imparted an unconscious authority bias onto the things he was saying. I'm pretty damn smart I think, but Jordan is probably smarter. The things he said made sense, and he articulated them clearly. He carried the resume of someone who knew about that which he spoke. I unconsciously trusted the things he was saying were true, because of these factors. And I still think many of them are true, and were certainly helpful to me, but I can acknowledge that they were only useful in part because I trusted they were useful. That authority bias worked like a placebo, and placebos have real effects, on top of whatever effects his actual advice imparted.For him to fight his dragon in same way I fought mine, he would need a meta-Jordan-Peterson to watch on YouTube. Somebody else higher up the ladder of self-help abstraction. Of more authority than he.It also makes me think that people should stay the hell away from Clonazepam.