individual rights, democracy, and social solidarity, being a few good examples.

Great work man!The business class's desire for open borders is simple to understand; they want the cheapest labour possible, from wherever. Social solidarity is irrelevant. Capital has no roots, and no inherent sense of morality. Some call these people Anywheres - I call them Nowheres. 21st century capital is really no improvement on the 19th century Atlantic slave trade, in terms of its ultimate motivation. It is rather ironic then, that opposition to open borders and mass legal & illegal immigration is regularly referred to as racist.Open borders undermine real wages and workable levels of inequality. The plentiful supply of cheap labour also undermines the impetus for industrial innovation. In pre-civil war USA, the country was economically separated into the innovative industrial north, and the backward, agrarian south. Open borders also removes the distinction between citizen and resident, which undermines democracy, and even the concept of legality itself.On the other hand, the Woke brigade's support for hyper-individualism, hyper-subjectivism, and its manifestation in the cult of self-esteem, is in comparison, more cunning and tactical than is the simple drive for profit and growth maximisation. Whilst superficially about the individual, and therefore superficially appealing in an individualistic society, the expansion of the subjective realm has been pushed to the point thatWith their monopoly on the subjective sphere, the Woke have been able to define these threats and dangers to, in all cases, conveniently coincide with the principals supported by their political opposition - respect for the public's belief in only two genders, and the overwhelming scientific support for this, being the most prominent current example.Brendan O'Neill's presentation: