Conservative commentator Ann Coulter had an interesting take on young people when she appeared on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday.Coulter told Tucker that leftists are "creating, without realizing it, this really hilarious and ferocious generation of right-wingers."WATCH:"Has there ever been a more obedient little cadre of robots than college students?" The Daily Caller co-founder asked."Is anyone brave? Is anybody giving the finger to the man and speaking the truth? Where are those people? What happened?""They're fun to follow on Twitter," Coulter added.